Fajitas in Del Mar

Del Mar restaurants
Del Mar restaurants that serve fajitas

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

En Fuego Cantina & Grill

1342 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 3 (809 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Fajitas$17.95
A sizzling platter with bell peppers and onions accompanied by salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and warm tortillas. Add a side of cheese for a buck! Add guac for$2!
Grilled Shrimp Fajitas$23.95
A sizzling platter with bell peppers and onions accompanied by salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and warm tortillas. Add a side of cheese for a buck! Add guac for$2!
Grilled Fish Fajitas$19.95
A sizzling platter with bell peppers and onions accompanied by salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and warm tortillas. Add a side of cheese for a buck! Add guac for$2!
More about En Fuego Cantina & Grill
El Pueblo Del Mar -

2673 Via De La Valle, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas Burritio$12.40
Choice of meat, tomato, onion, bell peppers & guac
More about El Pueblo Del Mar -

