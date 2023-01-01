Fajitas in Del Mar
En Fuego Cantina & Grill
1342 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
|Vegetable Fajitas
|$17.95
A sizzling platter with bell peppers and onions accompanied by salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and warm tortillas. Add a side of cheese for a buck! Add guac for$2!
|Grilled Shrimp Fajitas
|$23.95
|Grilled Fish Fajitas
|$19.95
