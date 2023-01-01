Mussels in Del Mar
Beeside Balcony
1201 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
|PEI Mussels
|$26.00
1 lb PEI Mussels
Broth (cream, butter, white wine, garlic, onions, evoo, old bay seafood seasoning, chili flakes)
Toast
ALLERGIES
Gluten- Toast (can remove)
Dairy- Broth (can remove and replace with octopus jus)
Butter- Broth (can remove and replace with octopus jus)
Garlic- In broth
Onions- Broth (can remove)
Zel’s Del Mar - Del Mar Village
1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
|Coconut Curry Mussels
|$22.00
Mediterranean Mussels served in a broth of Shitake Mushrooms,
Oyster Mushrooms, baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Shallots, Green Curry, Coconut Milk. Topped off with fresh Cilantro and served with grilled Prager Brothers Bread