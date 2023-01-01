Mussels in Del Mar

1 lb PEI Mussels

Broth (cream, butter, white wine, garlic, onions, evoo, old bay seafood seasoning, chili flakes)

Toast

ALLERGIES

Gluten- Toast (can remove)

Dairy- Broth (can remove and replace with octopus jus)

Butter- Broth (can remove and replace with octopus jus)

Garlic- In broth

Onions- Broth (can remove)

