Mussels in Del Mar

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beeside Balcony

1201 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 4.5 (1690 reviews)
Takeout
PEI Mussels$26.00
1 lb PEI Mussels
Broth (cream, butter, white wine, garlic, onions, evoo, old bay seafood seasoning, chili flakes)
Toast
ALLERGIES
Gluten- Toast (can remove)
Dairy- Broth (can remove and replace with octopus jus)
Butter- Broth (can remove and replace with octopus jus)
Garlic- In broth
Onions- Broth (can remove)
Zel’s Del Mar image

SALADS • GRILL

Zel’s Del Mar - Del Mar Village

1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Mussels$22.00
Mediterranean Mussels served in a broth of Shitake Mushrooms,
Oyster Mushrooms, baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Shallots, Green Curry, Coconut Milk. Topped off with fresh Cilantro and served with grilled Prager Brothers Bread
