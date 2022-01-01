Omelettes in Del Mar
Del Mar restaurants that serve omelettes
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milton's
2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
|Miltons Deli Omelette
|$19.00
3 egg omelette with Corned beef, pastrami and Swiss. Scrambled or pancake style. Served with your choice of home fried potatoes or hash browns and toast
|California Omelette
|$17.00
Smoked turkey, fresh spinach, sliced mushrooms and tomatoes topped with avocado and Tillamook cheese
|Denver Omelette
|$17.00
Ham, onion and green pepper
Richard Walker Pancake House - Del Mar
2670 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
|FRESH SPINACH OMELETTE WITH CHEESE
|$16.95
Fresh spinach; served with our warm sherried mushroom sauce on the side.
|SANTA FE OMELETTE
|$16.95
Zesty southwestern omelet with a medley of fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers with jalapeño cheese; served with salsa on the side - Olé!
|MUSHROOM AND CHEESE OMELETTE
|$16.95
Tender slices of mushrooms are rolled in this omelet, with a warm sherried mushroom sauce on the side.