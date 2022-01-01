Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Del Mar

Del Mar restaurants
Del Mar restaurants that serve omelettes

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milton's

2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (4174 reviews)
Takeout
Miltons Deli Omelette$19.00
3 egg omelette with Corned beef, pastrami and Swiss. Scrambled or pancake style. Served with your choice of home fried potatoes or hash browns and toast
California Omelette$17.00
Smoked turkey, fresh spinach, sliced mushrooms and tomatoes topped with avocado and Tillamook cheese
Denver Omelette$17.00
Ham, onion and green pepper
Richard Walker Pancake House - Del Mar

2670 Via De La Valle, Del Mar

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRESH SPINACH OMELETTE WITH CHEESE$16.95
Fresh spinach; served with our warm sherried mushroom sauce on the side.
SANTA FE OMELETTE$16.95
Zesty southwestern omelet with a medley of fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers with jalapeño cheese; served with salsa on the side - Olé!
MUSHROOM AND CHEESE OMELETTE$16.95
Tender slices of mushrooms are rolled in this omelet, with a warm sherried mushroom sauce on the side.
