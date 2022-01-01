Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Del Mar

Del Mar restaurants
Del Mar restaurants that serve quesadillas

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milton's

2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (4174 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Grande$12.00
Crispy Tortilla grilled with a blend of cheeses. Served with salsa, sour cream and house made quacamole. Add chicken $2
More about Milton's
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

En Fuego Cantina & Grill

1342 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 3 (809 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.95
Carne Asada Quesadilla$19.95
Grilled with peppers, onions, tomatoes and our three cheese blend in a pico de gallo tortilla with spicy chipotle sauce and roasted corn relish served with Spanish rice and ranchero beans
Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
A large flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, our three cheese blend, green onion and sour cream
More about En Fuego Cantina & Grill
Bushfire Kitchen

2602 Del Mar Heights Rd #102, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla (v)$4.95
Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with one side.
Chicken Quesadilla$5.95
Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses and free-range chicken breast. Served with one side.
Cheese Quesadilla (v)$4.95
Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with one side.
More about Bushfire Kitchen

