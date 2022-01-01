Quesadillas in Del Mar
Del Mar restaurants that serve quesadillas
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milton's
2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
|Quesadilla Grande
|$12.00
Crispy Tortilla grilled with a blend of cheeses. Served with salsa, sour cream and house made quacamole. Add chicken $2
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
En Fuego Cantina & Grill
1342 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.95
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$19.95
Grilled with peppers, onions, tomatoes and our three cheese blend in a pico de gallo tortilla with spicy chipotle sauce and roasted corn relish served with Spanish rice and ranchero beans
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.95
A large flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, our three cheese blend, green onion and sour cream
Bushfire Kitchen
2602 Del Mar Heights Rd #102, Del Mar
|Cheese Quesadilla (v)
|$4.95
Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with one side.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.95
Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses and free-range chicken breast. Served with one side.
