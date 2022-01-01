Salmon in Del Mar
Del Mar restaurants that serve salmon
More about Milton's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milton's
2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
|Grilled Salmon
|$26.00
Grilled salmon served with a pan sauce of fresh tomatoes, capers, and shallots over fingerling potatoes and fresh green beans
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$22.00
Grilled salmon Filet on mixed greens, French green beans, fingerling potatoes, cherry tomatoes, fresh dill, hard-boiled egg, Kalamata olives, and fried capers with a French vinaigrette dressing.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Bushfire Kitchen
2602 Del Mar Heights Rd #102, Del Mar
|Sustainable Salmon Bowl (gf)
|$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
|Sustainable Salmon Plate (gf)
|$20.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sun dried tomatoes, capers and Italian parsley. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).
|Salmon Plate (gf)
|$17.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, Italian parsley and capers. Gluten-Free. Served over organic brown rice or basmati rice with our housemade focaccia bread & scallion sauce and a choice of one side.