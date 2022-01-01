Spaghetti in Del Mar
Del Mar restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Milton's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milton's
2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
|Kids Spaghetti
|$7.95
Spaghetti with butter or marinara and garlic bread
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$18.00
A generous portion of spaghetti topped with homemade Marinara sauce, Italian meatballs, grated Parmesan cheese, and freshly chopped parsley, Served with crispy garlic bread
More about Trattoria Ponte Vecchio
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Trattoria Ponte Vecchio
2334 Carmel Valley Rd A, Del Mar
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$19.00