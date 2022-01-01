Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Del Mar

Go
Del Mar restaurants
Toast

Del Mar restaurants that serve spaghetti

Milton's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milton's

2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (4174 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti$7.95
Spaghetti with butter or marinara and garlic bread
Spaghetti and Meatballs$18.00
A generous portion of spaghetti topped with homemade Marinara sauce, Italian meatballs, grated Parmesan cheese, and freshly chopped parsley, Served with crispy garlic bread
More about Milton's
Spaghetti Bolognese image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Trattoria Ponte Vecchio

2334 Carmel Valley Rd A, Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
More about Trattoria Ponte Vecchio
Item pic

 

CUCINA enoteca

2730 Via de La Valle, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
kid spaghetti + butter + parmesan$8.00
kid spaghetti + tomato sauce + parmesan$9.00
More about CUCINA enoteca

Browse other tasty dishes in Del Mar

French Toast

Salmon

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheesecake

Scallops

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Del Mar to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Poway

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston