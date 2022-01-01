Go
Del Ray Pizzeria

Please call for complex orders. 703-549-2999

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2218 Mt Vernon Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)

Popular Items

Small BYO$12.00
Regular House$6.00
garden greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, croutons. ranch dressing on the side.
12 Wings$13.00
Tater Tots$4.00
Large Cheese$16.00
Pizza Roll$2.50
Rotating specialty pizzas rolled up tightly and cut into 2 inch sections,. Each roll is one piece. Topped with grated parm. Served w/ ranch & marinara on the side.
8 Wings$9.00
Large BYO$16.00
Large Barack My World$20.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Sausage
14"- House made, hand tossed crust. *contains gluten, egg
Firecracker Fried Brussels$6.00
fresh brussels sprouts halved and flash fried tossed in sriracha aioli.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2218 Mt Vernon Ave

Alexandria VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
