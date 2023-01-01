Chicken sandwiches in Del Rio
Del Rio restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
830 Kitchen
301 Ave B, Del Rio
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled chicken marinated on buffalo wing sauce, bacon, ranch, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato
|Texas BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Breaded chicken marinated on barbeque sauce, swiss cheese, bacon & red onions
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, chipotle cream sauce, cilantro, red onions, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese
Lou's Woodfire Pizza Laughlin - 2409 Veterans Blvd
2409 Veterans Blvd, del rio
|Bacon Chicken Club Sandwich
|$12.99
Bacon included. All sandwiches are dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce and cherry tomatoes with pickle on the side. Comes with chips.