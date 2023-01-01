Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Del Rio

Del Rio restaurants
Del Rio restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

830 Kitchen

301 Ave B, Del Rio

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled chicken marinated on buffalo wing sauce, bacon, ranch, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato
Texas BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Breaded chicken marinated on barbeque sauce, swiss cheese, bacon & red onions
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, chipotle cream sauce, cilantro, red onions, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese
Lou's Woodfire Pizza Laughlin - 2409 Veterans Blvd

2409 Veterans Blvd, del rio

Bacon Chicken Club Sandwich$12.99
Bacon included. All sandwiches are dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce and cherry tomatoes with pickle on the side. Comes with chips.
