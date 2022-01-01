Go
Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

514 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (749 reviews)

Pulled Pork Taco$4.25
Smoked pork, cabbage slaw, pineapple relish & golden bbq sauce
Stir Fry Taco$4.50
Your choice of chicken, steak (+$0.50) or shrimp* (+$0.50) with caramalized onions, peppers & cabbage, sautéed in soy sauce & served over a bed of rice; finished with housemade yum-yum sauce
Smothered Burrito$5.75
Your choice of meat (ground beef, chicken, or pork) with rice & beans, rolled & smothered with queso; topped with enchilada sauce, pico de gallo & cilantro
Baja Bowl$10.50
Rice, corn, pico de gallo, baja sauce, crispy tortilla strips & scallions with your choice of blackened chicken, chimi shrimp, chimi steak (+$1), or booyah shrimp (+$1)
Queso - Small$4.00
Housemade cheese dip served with warm chips
Sweet Heat Chicken Taco$4.75
Crispy fried chicken, lettuce, mango-habanero relish, ranch, sweet chili sauce, queso fresco & bacon
Steak Chimi Taco$4.50
Chimichurri marinated grilled steak, caramelized onions, crème fraîche, pico de gallo & queso fresco
Chimi Shrimp Taco$4.50
Grilled shrimp marinated in housemade chimichurri, caramelized onions, crème fraîche & cotija cheese
Buffalo Chicken Taco$4.50
Crispy fried chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, pico de gallo & blue cheese
Sweet Tea$2.89
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

514 S Main St

Statesboro GA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
