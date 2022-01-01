Deland restaurants you'll love
More about BYTE a Modern Bistro
BYTE a Modern Bistro
145 N. Woodland Blvd., Deland
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried green tomatoes, cotija cheese, roasted garlic aioli, candied bacon, arugula tossed in a smoked chili vinaigrette, on sourdough.
|Chicken Nachos
|$12.00
Blackened steak tips, bleu cheese crumbles, mushrooms, caramelized green bell peppers and onions, roasted garlic, balsamic drizzle.
|Monster Energy
|$3.00
More about The Elusive Grape
The Elusive Grape
129 N Woodland Blvd, Deland
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Cheese Board
Build Your Own Cheese Platter.
Choose as many items as you would like.
Each platter comes with crackers and caperberries.
|Burrata with Sun-Dried Tomato Marinara
|$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella with House-made Basil oil and a Sun-dried tomato/Caramelized onion Marinara, served with warm Focaccia bread.
|Master Level
|$35.00
Chefs choice Gourmet Cheese Platter.
No substitutions. For special request please use the Build Your Own option.
More about BakeChop Market
BakeChop Market
320 South Spring Garden Avenue, West DeLand
|Popular items
|MEATBALL SUB
|$10.99
House meatballs, marinara, provolone, oregano
|TURKEY SUB
|$8.99
Fresh house turkey breast, radicchio, cheddar, strawberry jalapeño jam, aioli, spinach
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$9.99
Fresh chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, aioli
More about The twisted chopstick
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
The twisted chopstick
412 south woodland blvd, Deland
More about The Parched Oak
The Parched Oak
145 North Woodland Boulevard, Deland
More about Dustin's Bar B Q - Deland
Dustin's Bar B Q - Deland
1375 S Woodland Blvd, Deland