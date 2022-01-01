Deland restaurants you'll love

Deland restaurants
Toast
  • Deland

Deland's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try Deland restaurants

BYTE a Modern Bistro image

 

BYTE a Modern Bistro

145 N. Woodland Blvd., Deland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried green tomatoes, cotija cheese, roasted garlic aioli, candied bacon, arugula tossed in a smoked chili vinaigrette, on sourdough.
Chicken Nachos$12.00
Blackened steak tips, bleu cheese crumbles, mushrooms, caramelized green bell peppers and onions, roasted garlic, balsamic drizzle.
Monster Energy$3.00
The Elusive Grape image

 

The Elusive Grape

129 N Woodland Blvd, Deland

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Build Your Own Cheese Board
Build Your Own Cheese Platter.
Choose as many items as you would like.
Each platter comes with crackers and caperberries.
Burrata with Sun-Dried Tomato Marinara$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella with House-made Basil oil and a Sun-dried tomato/Caramelized onion Marinara, served with warm Focaccia bread.
Master Level$35.00
Chefs choice Gourmet Cheese Platter.
No substitutions. For special request please use the Build Your Own option.
BakeChop Market image

 

BakeChop Market

320 South Spring Garden Avenue, West DeLand

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MEATBALL SUB$10.99
House meatballs, marinara, provolone, oregano
TURKEY SUB$8.99
Fresh house turkey breast, radicchio, cheddar, strawberry jalapeño jam, aioli, spinach
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$9.99
Fresh chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, aioli
The twisted chopstick image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

The twisted chopstick

412 south woodland blvd, Deland

Avg 4.5 (2752 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Parched Oak image

 

The Parched Oak

145 North Woodland Boulevard, Deland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Dustin's Bar B Q - Deland

1375 S Woodland Blvd, Deland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwiches

