Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Deland

Go
Deland restaurants
Toast

Deland restaurants that serve chai lattes

Consumer pic

 

Trilogy Kitchen

844 E. New York Ave., DeLand

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Trilogy Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Bake Chop - - 110 S. Artisan Alley

110 S. Artisan Alley, Deland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Bake Chop - - 110 S. Artisan Alley

Browse other tasty dishes in Deland

Bruschetta

Vegetable Soup

Bisque

Grilled Chicken

Beef Soup

Spaghetti

Enchiladas

Pork Chops

Map

More near Deland to explore

Daytona Beach

Avg 4 (36 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

New Smyrna Beach

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Ormond Beach

No reviews yet

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet

Port Orange

No reviews yet

Orange City

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (868 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (427 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1702 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston