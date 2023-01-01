Chicken parmesan in Deland
Deland restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
BakeChop Market - 320 S Spring Garden Ave
320 South Spring Garden Avenue, West DeLand
|Garlic Parmesan Chicken Thighs
|$11.00
Juicy, boneless chicken thighs marinated and roasted in garlic parmesan sauce. Served with herbed rice and honey roasted carrots.
Bake Chop - - 110 S. Artisan Alley
110 S. Artisan Alley, Deland
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$23.00
Panko breaded chicken over kale mushroom polenta with house-made marinara and buratta mozzarella cheese topped with basil herb oil.
Allergens include egg, wheat/gluten, dairy