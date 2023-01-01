Curry in Deland
Deland restaurants that serve curry
More about BakeChop Market - 320 S Spring Garden Ave
BakeChop Market - 320 S Spring Garden Ave
320 South Spring Garden Avenue, West DeLand
|Vegan Chickpea Curry
|$10.00
Just like that of our restaurant, this curry is loaded with chickpeas, butternut squash, bell peppers, white onion, tomatoes, and coconut cream. Served with basmati rice. (vegan/ gluten free).
More about Bake Chop - - 110 S. Artisan Alley
Bake Chop - - 110 S. Artisan Alley
110 S. Artisan Alley, Deland
|COCONUT CURRY BOWL
|$20.00
Comforting curry loaded with butternut squash, chickpeas, sweet peas, bell peppers, white onion, tomatoes and tomato paste, coconut cream, house curry blend. Served with fluffy basmati rice and garnished with a chilled cilantro -bell pepper chutney.
Gluten-free and Vegan.