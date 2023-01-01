Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Deland

Go
Deland restaurants
Toast

Deland restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

BakeChop Market - 320 S Spring Garden Ave

320 South Spring Garden Avenue, West DeLand

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Chickpea Curry$10.00
Just like that of our restaurant, this curry is loaded with chickpeas, butternut squash, bell peppers, white onion, tomatoes, and coconut cream. Served with basmati rice. (vegan/ gluten free).
More about BakeChop Market - 320 S Spring Garden Ave
Item pic

 

Bake Chop - - 110 S. Artisan Alley

110 S. Artisan Alley, Deland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COCONUT CURRY BOWL$20.00
Comforting curry loaded with butternut squash, chickpeas, sweet peas, bell peppers, white onion, tomatoes and tomato paste, coconut cream, house curry blend. Served with fluffy basmati rice and garnished with a chilled cilantro -bell pepper chutney.
Gluten-free and Vegan.
More about Bake Chop - - 110 S. Artisan Alley

Browse other tasty dishes in Deland

Greek Salad

Pies

Chicken Parmesan

Bisque

Vegetable Soup

Mac And Cheese

Macaroni Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Deland to explore

Daytona Beach

Avg 4 (31 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Smyrna Beach

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Ormond Beach

No reviews yet

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Port Orange

No reviews yet

Winter Springs

No reviews yet

Orange City

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (812 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1574 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston