Pies in Deland

BakeChop
110 Artisan Alley, Deland
|Apple Pie Cheesecake Bars
|$7.00
Luscious housemade cheesecake and spiced apple pie filling atop a graham cracker crust, streusel crumble topping and drizzled with fresh salted caramel sauce.
|Gluten free Vegan Oatmeal Pie
|$6.00
Made from scratch oatmeal frosting sandwich! Vegan friendly and gluten!! Made with oats, bananas, maple syrup, coconut, cinnamon!
