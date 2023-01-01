Pork chops in Deland
Deland restaurants that serve pork chops
More about BakeChop Market - 320 S Spring Garden Ave
BakeChop Market - 320 S Spring Garden Ave
320 South Spring Garden Avenue, West DeLand
|Pineapple Teriyaki Pork Chop
|$11.00
Grilled boneless pork chop topped with grilled pineapple, onions, green bell peppers, and teriyaki glaze. Served with toasted coconut and pineapple rice.
More about Bake Chop - - 110 S. Artisan Alley
Bake Chop - - 110 S. Artisan Alley
110 S. Artisan Alley, Deland
|GOLDEN PORK CHOP
|$25.00
Thick cut, sweat tea brined and smoked bone-in pork chop served with our famous house collards, smokey white beans and finished with a house-made Carolina gold mustard sauce topped with scallions.
Dairy Free Gluten-free.
contains anchovies.