Salmon in Deland

Deland restaurants
Deland restaurants that serve salmon

Parva Colombian Restaurant & Bakery

1330 North Woodland Boulevard, Deland

Rice Bowl de Salmon$17.00
More about Parva Colombian Restaurant & Bakery
BakeChop Market - 320 S Spring Garden Ave

320 South Spring Garden Avenue, West DeLand

Sesame Shitake Salmon$14.00
Baked Salmon with ginger and shitake mushrooms. Served with stir fry vegetables and a shitake vinaigrette. (low carb/ GF)
Baked Salmon with lemon/ dill yogurt$14.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon with a lemon, dill yogurt. Served with Greek quinoa loaded with zucchini, squash, bell peppers, onions, and kalamata olives. (gluten free)
Salmon Cakes$14.00
Salmon patties with onions, capers, and tons of fresh herbs. Served with roasted brussels sprouts and a lemon dill yogurt sauce.
More about BakeChop Market - 320 S Spring Garden Ave

