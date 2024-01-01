Salmon in Deland
Deland restaurants that serve salmon
Parva Colombian Restaurant & Bakery
1330 North Woodland Boulevard, Deland
|Rice Bowl de Salmon
|$17.00
BakeChop Market - 320 S Spring Garden Ave
320 South Spring Garden Avenue, West DeLand
|Sesame Shitake Salmon
|$14.00
Baked Salmon with ginger and shitake mushrooms. Served with stir fry vegetables and a shitake vinaigrette. (low carb/ GF)
|Baked Salmon with lemon/ dill yogurt
|$14.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon with a lemon, dill yogurt. Served with Greek quinoa loaded with zucchini, squash, bell peppers, onions, and kalamata olives. (gluten free)
|Salmon Cakes
|$14.00
Salmon patties with onions, capers, and tons of fresh herbs. Served with roasted brussels sprouts and a lemon dill yogurt sauce.