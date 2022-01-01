Go
BakeChop Market

Custom shop making delicious meal options

320 South Spring Garden Avenue

Popular Items

ROASTBEEF SUB$10.99
House roast beef, horseradish cream sauce, caramelized onion, dijon, provolone
PACKAGE E$250.99
5 lbs GROUND CHUCK\t
3 lbs CHUCK ROAST\t
5 lbs CHUCK STEAKS\t
2 lbs BEEF STEW MEAT\t
5 lbs PORK CHOPS\t
1 pkg BABY BACK RIBS\t
5 lbs COUNTRY RIBS\t
1 lb\tPORK STEAK\t
2 lbs HOUSE SAUSAGE\t
2 whole CHICKENS\t
5 lbs CHICKEN LEG 1/4S\t
2 lbs BACON\t
2 lbs BREAKFAST SAUSAGE\t
2 lbs HOT DOGS\t
2 bags ASSORTED VEGETABLES
PACKAGE D$150.99
5 lbs GROUND CHUCK\t
3 lb CHUCK ROAST\t
3 lbs CHUCK STEAK\t
1 lb\tBEEF STEW MEAT\t
5 lbs PORK CHOPS\t
5 lbs COUNTRY RIBS\t
1 lb\tHOUSE SAUSAGE\t
2 whole CHICKENS\t
1 lb\tBACON
BEEF
STEAK AND CHEESE$11.99
Sliced ribeye, mushrooms, peppers, provolone, aioli
PACKAGE F$269.90
5 lbs GROUND CHUCK\t
5 lbs HAMBURGER PATTIES\t
3 lbs CHUCK ROAST\t
2 lb LONDON BROIL\t
3 lbs CHUCK STEAKS\t
5 lbs PORK CHOPS\t
1 pkg BABY BACK RIBS\t
1 pkg PORK STEAK\t
2 lbs CUBE STEAK\t
2 whole CHICKENS\t
2 lbs BACON\t
2 lbs BREAKFAST SAUSAGE\t
3 lbs HOT DOGS\t
5 bags ASSORTED VEGETABLES
Location

320 South Spring Garden Avenue

West DeLand FL

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
