Delara Restaurant - 2272 W 4th Ave
Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
2272 W 4th Ave, Vancouver CN V6K 1N8
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Taste of Nawabs - 1128 West Broadway Unit 201
No Reviews
1128 West Broadway Unit 201 Vancouver, CN V6H 1G5
View restaurant
Thai Away Home (Namaimo St) - 2404 East Hastings Street
No Reviews
2404 East Hastings Street Vancouver, CN V5K 1Z1
View restaurant