LB Steak Bishop Ranch

No reviews yet

LB Steak is a modern American steakhouse that delivers an elevated dining experience in a comfortably elegant space. The menu features a wide variety of hand-cut, perfectly prepared Prime Angus Steaks and imported, rare, and exclusive A5 Japanese Wagyu selections, all aged and hand cut in our butcher shop. The whiskey and bourbon selection is sure to satisfy the tastes of the most discerning connoisseurs. A comprehensive range of domestic and imported wines complement the menu. While the goal is to showcase the range and potential of global wines and varietals pairing with the LB Steak menu, we still pay homage to tradition and dedicate a large portion of the wine list to standouts among Bordeaux varietals, primarily Cabernet Sauvignon.

