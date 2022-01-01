Go
Roman-style pizza, small plates, craft beer, Italian and Californian wines, and delicious craft cocktails!

6000 BOLLINGER CANYON ROAD

Popular Items

FUNGHI MISTI$21.00
fontina cheese, mixed mushrooms, thyme, rosemary, garlic, and parsley
BEET SALAD (Large)$15.00
roasted red & gold beets, farro, kale, avocado, goat cheese, and toasted almonds tossed in balsamic viniagrette * nuts * dairy
KID'S PASTA$6.00
penne with choice of butter & cheese or red sauce
PENNE PORTOBELLO$18.00
penne pasta, portobello mushrooms, chicken, sausage, roasted garlic cream sauce
KID'S PIZZA$12.00
simple pizza with cheese and red sauce, same size as our regular pizza
FENNEL SAUSAGE$20.00
marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, green onion, chlli flakes, and fennel with pork sausage
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA$20.00
white sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced 18-month prosciutto di parma, topped with baby arugula and evoo
MARGHERITA$16.00
marinara pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and evoo *gluten *dairy
PAPPARDELLE NAPOLETANA$18.00
wide egg noodle with pork sugo and pecorino cheese *egg *dairy *pork
MARGHERITA BURRATA$20.00
marinara pizza sauce, fresh basil, evoo, and dollops of burrata cheese *gluten *dairy
6000 BOLLINGER CANYON ROAD

SAN RAMON CA

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
