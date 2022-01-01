Delavan restaurants you'll love
Staller Estate Winery
W8896 County Road A, Delavan
|Christmas Charcuterie Board
Christmas Themed Charcuterie Board
**ALL ORDERS MUST BE PLACED FOR PICK UP BEFORE OR ON December 24th**
.
SMALL: this small charcuterie box includes 4 different cheeses + meats, accoutrements, 1/2 French baguette and assorted crackers (feeds 2-3 people) **PICTURED**
.
MEDIUM: this charcuterie wreath includes 5 different cheeses + meats, accoutrements, 1 French baguette and assorted crackers
.
LARGE: this charcuterie Christmas Tree includes 6 different cheeses + meats, accoutrements, 1-1/2 French baguette and assorted crackers
.
** bread that is selected as frozen will come in full baguette increments**
|Hostess Basket
|$31.00
Perfect gift for any host. Includes a small cutting board, knife, your choice of wine, napkins, Staller Estate large logo glass, locally baked shortbread cookies, chocolate squares & Wisconsin cheese of your choice.*
*scarf + shown basket not included
|New Years Eve Fondue Board
|$35.00
Includes a whole box of assorted fondue dipping items with a 16 oz cup of chocolate fondue.
The Waterfront Pub and Grill
408 State Rd 50, Delavan
Jonathan's on Brick Street
116 East Walworth Avenue, Delavan