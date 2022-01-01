Delavan restaurants you'll love

Go
Delavan restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Delavan

Delavan's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Delavan restaurants

Staller Estate Winery image

 

Staller Estate Winery

W8896 County Road A, Delavan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Christmas Charcuterie Board
Christmas Themed Charcuterie Board
**ALL ORDERS MUST BE PLACED FOR PICK UP BEFORE OR ON December 24th**
.
SMALL: this small charcuterie box includes 4 different cheeses + meats, accoutrements, 1/2 French baguette and assorted crackers (feeds 2-3 people) **PICTURED**
.
MEDIUM: this charcuterie wreath includes 5 different cheeses + meats, accoutrements, 1 French baguette and assorted crackers
.
LARGE: this charcuterie Christmas Tree includes 6 different cheeses + meats, accoutrements, 1-1/2 French baguette and assorted crackers
.
** bread that is selected as frozen will come in full baguette increments**
Hostess Basket$31.00
Perfect gift for any host. Includes a small cutting board, knife, your choice of wine, napkins, Staller Estate large logo glass, locally baked shortbread cookies, chocolate squares & Wisconsin cheese of your choice.*
*scarf + shown basket not included
New Years Eve Fondue Board$35.00
Includes a whole box of assorted fondue dipping items with a 16 oz cup of chocolate fondue.
More about Staller Estate Winery
Opus at The Belfry House image

SEAFOOD

Opus at The Belfry House

3601 WI-67, Delavan

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
More about Opus at The Belfry House
Restaurant banner

 

South Shore Bar And Grill

w6763 South Shore Drive, Delavan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about South Shore Bar And Grill
Main pic

 

The Waterfront Pub and Grill

408 State Rd 50, Delavan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Waterfront Pub and Grill
Main pic

 

Jonathan's on Brick Street

116 East Walworth Avenue, Delavan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Jonathan's on Brick Street
Map

More near Delavan to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lake Geneva

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston