Delaware restaurants you'll love

More about Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery
Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery
13 W William Street, Delaware
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
romaine, parmesan, house made croutons, house made caesar dressing
|Classic Burger
|$13.00
1/2 pound burger, brioche bun, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
served with dill and vinegar chips.
|Fish n' Chips
|$16.00
Beer battered haddock, parmesan fries and house made tartar sauce.
More about Cafe De Cart
Cafe De Cart
59 Potter St, Delaware
|Popular items
|Salted Peanut Brittle
Savory and sweet with a touch of Caramel
|Mexican Mocha (warm)
Chocolatey with a touch of spice!
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$4.25
A Chai with creamy frothed milk anda shot of espresso.
More about The Backstretch
FRENCH FRIES
The Backstretch
14 S Sandusky St, Delaware
|Popular items
|Mexican Philly
|$13.00
Carne Asada Beef, caramelized onions and peppers with queso, and chipotle crema on a soft sub bun
|Croque Monsieur
|$12.00
Black forest ham, parmesan dijon bechamel, swiss, grilled on a bechamel crusted rustic italian bread
Make it a Madame and add an egg | 1
|Tater Tots
|$10.00
Our housemade tater tots fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ketchup and beer cheese dip.
More about Opa Grill & Tavern
PASTA • SALADS • GRILL
Opa Grill & Tavern
18 South Sandusky Street, Delaware
|Popular items
|Garlic Chicken Alfredo
|$14.99
Grilled chicken and alfredo toasted in a creamy and garlic parmesan sauce. Sub shrimp for 2$, add mushroom for 1$.
|Traditional Gyro
|$11.49
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, feta cheese, and house-made garlic sauce, all wrapped in warm pita bread.
|Chicken Kopanisti
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, spicy feta dip, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, feta cheese, and house-made garlic sauce, all wrapped in warm pita bread.
More about Restoration Brew Worx
Restoration Brew Worx
25 N Sandusky St, Delaware
|Popular items
|Siracha Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
‘Siracha Fried’ 6oz house breaded chicken breast (or Grilled), pepper jack cheese, pickles, on a brioche bun served w/ Siracha sauce.
|Basket Spuds
|$6.00
Fries, Chips, or Tots
|Chorizo Tots
|$11.00
Tots w/ Chorizo, RBW ale cheese, pico de gallo, & crème fraiche. (ⓋSub soy protein to make it vegetarian).
More about Las Miches Marisqueras
SEAFOOD
Las Miches Marisqueras
77 Lake St, Delaware
|Popular items
|BIRRIA TACO
|$3.75
A style taco, composed of a guajillo pepper sauce on brisket meat is called birria, served with melted cheese, onions and cilantro inside a corn tortilla that has been stained red by the birria marinade, side of dipping soup and lime wedge
|WHITE QUESO (CHEESE DIP)
|$8.00
house made white queso
|HOUSE BURRITO
|$10.00
rice, beans, choice of meat, onions, cilantro inside a flour tortilla
More about Scoreboard Pub & Grill
PIZZA • GRILL
Scoreboard Pub & Grill
6 Troy Road, Delaware
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$9.45
5 skins served with melted cheddar, bacon, green onion, and sour cream
|Southwest Wrap
|$9.95
your choice of fried or grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato,onion, cheddar, and homemade southwest sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.45
your choice of fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch, and hot sauce
More about Payne's Pizza & More
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Payne's Pizza & More
400 W Central Ave, Delaware
|Popular items
|Half Italian
|$6.99
|8" Pizza
|$4.99
|Friday 16" XL 1 Item Pizza
|$11.99
More about coffeeology.
coffeeology.
43 North Sandusky Street, Delaware
|Popular items
|Light Roast
We use One Line Coffee + Roosevelt Coffee Roasters single origin coffee beans for our Drip Coffees.
|Miel
Organic Local Raw Honey, a touch of vanilla, and cinnamon powder round out this perfectly subtle & sweet latte.
|Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cold Brew Cold Foam
Cold Brewed Coffee, sweetened with Pistachio Syrup, served chilled over ice & topped with White Mocha Cold Foam
More about Red Door BBQ - Delaware
Red Door BBQ - Delaware
81 Lake Street, Delaware
|Popular items
|St. Louis cut Spare Ribs Platter
|$17.00
These are the best St. Louis Cut Spare Ribs EVVVVEERRRRR!!
|Daily special
|$9.99
Pulled pork ,one side, Potato chips, and a drink
|Beef Brisket Platter
|$18.00
Juicy beef brisket platter
More about Clydesdale Stonehaus
Clydesdale Stonehaus
5200 US-42,, Delaware
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$8.00
More about 1808 American Bistro
1808 American Bistro
29 E Winter St, Delaware