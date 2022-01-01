Delaware restaurants you'll love

Delaware restaurants
Toast
  • Delaware

Delaware's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Caterers
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Must-try Delaware restaurants

Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery image

 

Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery

13 W William Street, Delaware

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine, parmesan, house made croutons, house made caesar dressing
Classic Burger$13.00
1/2 pound burger, brioche bun, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
served with dill and vinegar chips.
Fish n' Chips$16.00
Beer battered haddock, parmesan fries and house made tartar sauce.
Cafe De Cart image

 

Cafe De Cart

59 Potter St, Delaware

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salted Peanut Brittle
Savory and sweet with a touch of Caramel
Mexican Mocha (warm)
Chocolatey with a touch of spice!
Dirty Chai Latte$4.25
A Chai with creamy frothed milk anda shot of espresso.
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Backstretch

14 S Sandusky St, Delaware

Avg 4.4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mexican Philly$13.00
Carne Asada Beef, caramelized onions and peppers with queso, and chipotle crema on a soft sub bun
Croque Monsieur$12.00
Black forest ham, parmesan dijon bechamel, swiss, grilled on a bechamel crusted rustic italian bread
Make it a Madame and add an egg | 1
Tater Tots$10.00
Our housemade tater tots fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ketchup and beer cheese dip.
Opa Grill & Tavern image

PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Opa Grill & Tavern

18 South Sandusky Street, Delaware

Avg 4.2 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Chicken Alfredo$14.99
Grilled chicken and alfredo toasted in a creamy and garlic parmesan sauce. Sub shrimp for 2$, add mushroom for 1$.
Traditional Gyro$11.49
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, feta cheese, and house-made garlic sauce, all wrapped in warm pita bread.
Chicken Kopanisti$11.99
Grilled chicken, spicy feta dip, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, feta cheese, and house-made garlic sauce, all wrapped in warm pita bread.
Restoration Brew Worx image

 

Restoration Brew Worx

25 N Sandusky St, Delaware

Avg 4.5 (877 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Siracha Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
‘Siracha Fried’ 6oz house breaded chicken breast (or Grilled), pepper jack cheese, pickles, on a brioche bun served w/ Siracha sauce.
Basket Spuds$6.00
Fries, Chips, or Tots
Chorizo Tots$11.00
Tots w/ Chorizo, RBW ale cheese, pico de gallo, & crème fraiche. (ⓋSub soy protein to make it vegetarian).
Las Miches Marisqueras image

SEAFOOD

Las Miches Marisqueras

77 Lake St, Delaware

Avg 4.1 (141 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BIRRIA TACO$3.75
A style taco, composed of a guajillo pepper sauce on brisket meat is called birria, served with melted cheese, onions and cilantro inside a corn tortilla that has been stained red by the birria marinade, side of dipping soup and lime wedge
WHITE QUESO (CHEESE DIP)$8.00
house made white queso
HOUSE BURRITO$10.00
rice, beans, choice of meat, onions, cilantro inside a flour tortilla
Scoreboard Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Scoreboard Pub & Grill

6 Troy Road, Delaware

Avg 4.7 (5846 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skins$9.45
5 skins served with melted cheddar, bacon, green onion, and sour cream
Southwest Wrap$9.95
your choice of fried or grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato,onion, cheddar, and homemade southwest sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.45
your choice of fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch, and hot sauce
Payne's Pizza & More image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Payne's Pizza & More

400 W Central Ave, Delaware

Avg 4.2 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Italian$6.99
8" Pizza$4.99
Friday 16" XL 1 Item Pizza$11.99
coffeeology. image

 

coffeeology.

43 North Sandusky Street, Delaware

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Light Roast
We use One Line Coffee + Roosevelt Coffee Roasters single origin coffee beans for our Drip Coffees.
Miel
Organic Local Raw Honey, a touch of vanilla, and cinnamon powder round out this perfectly subtle & sweet latte.
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cold Brew Cold Foam
Cold Brewed Coffee, sweetened with Pistachio Syrup, served chilled over ice & topped with White Mocha Cold Foam
Red Door BBQ - Delaware image

 

Red Door BBQ - Delaware

81 Lake Street, Delaware

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
St. Louis cut Spare Ribs Platter$17.00
These are the best St. Louis Cut Spare Ribs EVVVVEERRRRR!!
Daily special$9.99
Pulled pork ,one side, Potato chips, and a drink
Beef Brisket Platter$18.00
Juicy beef brisket platter
Clydesdale Stonehaus image

 

Clydesdale Stonehaus

5200 US-42,, Delaware

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Skins$8.00
Son Of Thurman - Delaware image

 

Son Of Thurman - Delaware

5 North Sandusky Street, Delaware

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

1808 American Bistro

29 E Winter St, Delaware

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Delaware

Chicken Wraps

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Chef Salad

