Delaware American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Delaware
More about Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery
Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery
13 W William Street, Delaware
|Popular items
|Old Dog Burger
|$16.00
1/2 pound burger, brioche bun, garlic aioli, white cheddar, blue cheese, bourbon mushrooms, pickled red onion straws & leaf lettuce. served with dill and vinegar chips
|Classic Burger
|$13.00
1/2 pound burger, brioche bun, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
served with dill and vinegar chips.
|Fish n' Chips
|$16.00
Beer battered haddock, parmesan fries and house made tartar sauce.
More about The Backstretch
FRENCH FRIES
The Backstretch
14 S Sandusky St, Delaware
|Popular items
|Croque Monsieur
|$12.00
Black forest ham, parmesan dijon bechamel, swiss, grilled on a bechamel crusted rustic italian bread
Make it a Madame and add an egg | 1
|Mexican Philly
|$13.00
Carne Asada Beef, caramelized onions and peppers with queso, and chipotle crema on a soft sub bun
|Chicken Brussel Sprout Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, roasted brussel sprouts, bacon, lettuce in a white wine dijon dressing. Served in a sun-dried tomato wrap
More about Opa Grill & Tavern
PASTA • SALADS • GRILL
Opa Grill & Tavern
18 South Sandusky Street, Delaware
|Popular items
|Garlic Chicken Alfredo
|$14.99
Grilled chicken and alfredo toasted in a creamy and garlic parmesan sauce. Sub shrimp for 2$, add mushroom for 1$.
|Jr. Gyro
|$4.99
Gyro meat OR grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, and house-made garlic sauce, all wrapped in warm pita bread.
|Chicken Gyro
|$11.49
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, feta cheese, and house-made garlic sauce, all wrapped in warm pita bread.
More about Restoration Brew Worx
Restoration Brew Worx
25 N Sandusky St, Delaware
|Popular items
|Basket Spuds
|$6.00
Fries, Chips, or Tots
|Rodeo Burger
|$16.00
Cooked to order w/ pepper-jack, thick honey cured bacon, house-made beer-battered onion straws, & BBQ sauce.
|Bowl Spuds
|$3.00
Fries, Chips, or Tots
More about Scoreboard Pub & Grill
PIZZA • GRILL
Scoreboard Pub & Grill
6 Troy Road, Delaware
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.95
deep fried chicken tenders with fries and coleslaw, with your choice of sauce
|14" Scoreboard Way
|$18.45
pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, and banana peppers
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.45
your choice of fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch, and hot sauce