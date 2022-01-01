Delaware American restaurants you'll love

Delaware restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Delaware

Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery image

 

Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery

13 W William Street, Delaware

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Old Dog Burger$16.00
1/2 pound burger, brioche bun, garlic aioli, white cheddar, blue cheese, bourbon mushrooms, pickled red onion straws & leaf lettuce. served with dill and vinegar chips
Classic Burger$13.00
1/2 pound burger, brioche bun, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
served with dill and vinegar chips.
Fish n' Chips$16.00
Beer battered haddock, parmesan fries and house made tartar sauce.
More about Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Backstretch

14 S Sandusky St, Delaware

Avg 4.4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Croque Monsieur$12.00
Black forest ham, parmesan dijon bechamel, swiss, grilled on a bechamel crusted rustic italian bread
Make it a Madame and add an egg | 1
Mexican Philly$13.00
Carne Asada Beef, caramelized onions and peppers with queso, and chipotle crema on a soft sub bun
Chicken Brussel Sprout Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, roasted brussel sprouts, bacon, lettuce in a white wine dijon dressing. Served in a sun-dried tomato wrap
More about The Backstretch
Opa Grill & Tavern image

PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Opa Grill & Tavern

18 South Sandusky Street, Delaware

Avg 4.2 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Chicken Alfredo$14.99
Grilled chicken and alfredo toasted in a creamy and garlic parmesan sauce. Sub shrimp for 2$, add mushroom for 1$.
Jr. Gyro$4.99
Gyro meat OR grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, and house-made garlic sauce, all wrapped in warm pita bread.
Chicken Gyro$11.49
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, feta cheese, and house-made garlic sauce, all wrapped in warm pita bread.
More about Opa Grill & Tavern
Restoration Brew Worx image

 

Restoration Brew Worx

25 N Sandusky St, Delaware

Avg 4.5 (877 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basket Spuds$6.00
Fries, Chips, or Tots
Rodeo Burger$16.00
Cooked to order w/ pepper-jack, thick honey cured bacon, house-made beer-battered onion straws, & BBQ sauce.
Bowl Spuds$3.00
Fries, Chips, or Tots
More about Restoration Brew Worx
Scoreboard Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Scoreboard Pub & Grill

6 Troy Road, Delaware

Avg 4.7 (5846 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$10.95
deep fried chicken tenders with fries and coleslaw, with your choice of sauce
14" Scoreboard Way$18.45
pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, and banana peppers
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.45
your choice of fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch, and hot sauce
More about Scoreboard Pub & Grill
Son Of Thurman - Delaware image

 

Son Of Thurman - Delaware

5 North Sandusky Street, Delaware

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Son Of Thurman - Delaware

