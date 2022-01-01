Delaware bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Delaware
More about The Backstretch
FRENCH FRIES
The Backstretch
14 S Sandusky St, Delaware
|Popular items
|Croque Monsieur
|$12.00
Black forest ham, parmesan dijon bechamel, swiss, grilled on a bechamel crusted rustic italian bread
Make it a Madame and add an egg | 1
|Mexican Philly
|$13.00
Carne Asada Beef, caramelized onions and peppers with queso, and chipotle crema on a soft sub bun
|Chicken Brussel Sprout Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, roasted brussel sprouts, bacon, lettuce in a white wine dijon dressing. Served in a sun-dried tomato wrap
More about Las Miches Marisqueras
SEAFOOD
Las Miches Marisqueras
77 Lake St, Delaware
|Popular items
|WHITE QUESO (CHEESE DIP)
|$8.00
house made white queso
|BIRRIA TACO
|$3.75
A style taco, composed of a guajillo pepper sauce on brisket meat is called birria, served with melted cheese, onions and cilantro inside a corn tortilla that has been stained red by the birria marinade, side of dipping soup and lime wedge
|HOUSE BURRITO
|$10.00
rice, beans, choice of meat, onions, cilantro inside a flour tortilla
More about Scoreboard Pub & Grill
PIZZA • GRILL
Scoreboard Pub & Grill
6 Troy Road, Delaware
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.95
deep fried chicken tenders with fries and coleslaw, with your choice of sauce
|14" Scoreboard Way
|$18.45
pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, and banana peppers
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.45
your choice of fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch, and hot sauce
More about Clydesdale Stonehaus
Clydesdale Stonehaus
5200 US-42,, Delaware
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$8.00