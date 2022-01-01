Delaware bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Delaware restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Delaware

Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Backstretch

14 S Sandusky St, Delaware

Avg 4.4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Croque Monsieur$12.00
Black forest ham, parmesan dijon bechamel, swiss, grilled on a bechamel crusted rustic italian bread
Make it a Madame and add an egg | 1
Mexican Philly$13.00
Carne Asada Beef, caramelized onions and peppers with queso, and chipotle crema on a soft sub bun
Chicken Brussel Sprout Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, roasted brussel sprouts, bacon, lettuce in a white wine dijon dressing. Served in a sun-dried tomato wrap
More about The Backstretch
Las Miches Marisqueras image

SEAFOOD

Las Miches Marisqueras

77 Lake St, Delaware

Avg 4.1 (141 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
WHITE QUESO (CHEESE DIP)$8.00
house made white queso
BIRRIA TACO$3.75
A style taco, composed of a guajillo pepper sauce on brisket meat is called birria, served with melted cheese, onions and cilantro inside a corn tortilla that has been stained red by the birria marinade, side of dipping soup and lime wedge
HOUSE BURRITO$10.00
rice, beans, choice of meat, onions, cilantro inside a flour tortilla
More about Las Miches Marisqueras
Scoreboard Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Scoreboard Pub & Grill

6 Troy Road, Delaware

Avg 4.7 (5846 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$10.95
deep fried chicken tenders with fries and coleslaw, with your choice of sauce
14" Scoreboard Way$18.45
pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, and banana peppers
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.45
your choice of fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch, and hot sauce
More about Scoreboard Pub & Grill
Clydesdale Stonehaus image

 

Clydesdale Stonehaus

5200 US-42,, Delaware

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Skins$8.00
More about Clydesdale Stonehaus
Son Of Thurman - Delaware image

 

Son Of Thurman - Delaware

5 North Sandusky Street, Delaware

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Son Of Thurman - Delaware

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Delaware

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Pretzels

Chef Salad

Map

More near Delaware to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston