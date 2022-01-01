Delaware pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • GRILL
Scoreboard Pub & Grill
6 Troy Road, Delaware
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.95
deep fried chicken tenders with fries and coleslaw, with your choice of sauce
|14" Scoreboard Way
|$18.45
pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, and banana peppers
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.45
your choice of fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch, and hot sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Payne's Pizza & More
400 W Central Ave, Delaware
|Popular items
|Friday 16" XL 1 Item Pizza
|$11.99
|8" Pizza
|$4.99
|Medium Pizza
|$9.99