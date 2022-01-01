Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bourbon chicken in Delaware

Delaware restaurants
Delaware restaurants that serve bourbon chicken

PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Opa Grill & Tavern

18 South Sandusky Street, Delaware

Avg 4.2 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bourbon$11.99
More about Opa Grill & Tavern
Red Door BBQ - Delaware - 81 lake street

81 Lake Street, Delaware

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bourbon chicken rice bowl$12.00
More about Red Door BBQ - Delaware - 81 lake street

