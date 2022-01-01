Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Delaware

Delaware restaurants
Delaware restaurants that serve brisket

BIRRIA TACO image

SEAFOOD

Las Miches Marisqueras

77 Lake St, Delaware

Avg 4.1 (141 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BIRRIA TACO (BEEF BRISKET)$4.00
A style taco, composed of a guajillo pepper sauce on brisket meat is called birria, served with melted cheese, onions and cilantro inside a corn tortilla that has been stained red by the birria marinade, side of dipping consome soup and lime wedge
BIRRIA PLATE (BEEF BRISKET)$17.00
a guajillo pepper marinade on beef brisket meat slowly cooked for 13 hours is called birria, served in its juice, side of rice, side of beans, onions, cilantro, 3 corn tortillas
BIRRIA QUESADILLA COMBO (BEEF BRISKET)$18.00
A style quesadilla, composed of a guajillo pepper sauce on brisket meat is called birria, served with melted cheese, onions and cilantro inside a flour tortilla that has been stained red by the birria marinade, side of dipping soup and lime wedge, side of rice, side of beans
More about Las Miches Marisqueras
Item pic

 

Red Door BBQ - Delaware

81 Lake Street, Delaware

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Brisket LB$23.50
Kids Mac & beef brisket$5.00
Beef Brisket Platter$18.00
Juicy beef brisket platter
More about Red Door BBQ - Delaware

