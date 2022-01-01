Brisket in Delaware
SEAFOOD
Las Miches Marisqueras
77 Lake St, Delaware
|BIRRIA TACO (BEEF BRISKET)
|$4.00
A style taco, composed of a guajillo pepper sauce on brisket meat is called birria, served with melted cheese, onions and cilantro inside a corn tortilla that has been stained red by the birria marinade, side of dipping consome soup and lime wedge
|BIRRIA PLATE (BEEF BRISKET)
|$17.00
a guajillo pepper marinade on beef brisket meat slowly cooked for 13 hours is called birria, served in its juice, side of rice, side of beans, onions, cilantro, 3 corn tortillas
|BIRRIA QUESADILLA COMBO (BEEF BRISKET)
|$18.00
A style quesadilla, composed of a guajillo pepper sauce on brisket meat is called birria, served with melted cheese, onions and cilantro inside a flour tortilla that has been stained red by the birria marinade, side of dipping soup and lime wedge, side of rice, side of beans