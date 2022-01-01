Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai lattes in
Delaware
/
Delaware
/
Chai Lattes
Delaware restaurants that serve chai lattes
Cafe De Cart
59 Potter St, Delaware
Avg 5
(4 reviews)
Dirty Chai Latte
$4.25
A Chai with creamy frothed milk anda shot of espresso.
Chai Latte
$3.50
Chai tea with creamy frothed milk
More about Cafe De Cart
coffeeology.
43 North Sandusky Street, Delaware
No reviews yet
Chai Latte - HOT
Chai Latte - ICED
More about coffeeology.
