Chai lattes in Delaware

Delaware restaurants
Delaware restaurants that serve chai lattes

Cafe De Cart image

 

Cafe De Cart

59 Potter St, Delaware

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Dirty Chai Latte$4.25
A Chai with creamy frothed milk anda shot of espresso.
Chai Latte$3.50
Chai tea with creamy frothed milk
More about Cafe De Cart
coffeeology. image

 

coffeeology.

43 North Sandusky Street, Delaware

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte - HOT
Chai Latte - ICED
More about coffeeology.

