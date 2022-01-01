Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Delaware

Delaware restaurants
Delaware restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery

13 W William Street, Delaware

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, tomato, corn & poblanos, red onion, tortilla strips, avacado, BBQ ranch
More about Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery
Restoration Brew Worx image

 

Restoration Brew Worx

25 N Sandusky St, Delaware

Avg 4.5 (877 reviews)
Takeout
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$14.30
Grilled chicken breast, tomato, black bean corn mix, and tortilla strips with chipotle aioli. (Ask for Soy Protein to make vegetarian)
More about Restoration Brew Worx
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Payne's Pizza & More

400 W Central Ave, Delaware

Avg 4.2 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$6.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$6.99
More about Payne's Pizza & More

