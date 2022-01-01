Chicken sandwiches in Delaware

Go
Delaware restaurants
Toast

Delaware restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Backstretch

14 S Sandusky St, Delaware

Avg 4.4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken breast slathered with southern hot sauce and topped with sour cream ranch coleslaw and dill pickles
More about The Backstretch

Browse other tasty dishes in Delaware

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Pretzels

Chef Salad

Map

More near Delaware to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston