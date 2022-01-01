Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Delaware

Delaware restaurants
Delaware restaurants that serve fajitas

The Backstretch

14 S Sandusky St, Delaware

Avg 4.4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Soup$6.00
Chicken in a roasted red pepper, tomato base topped with tortilla strips and sour cream.
More about The Backstretch
Las Miches Marisqueras

77 Lake St, Delaware

Avg 4.1 (141 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN FAJITAS$18.00
grilled chicken, grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas
STEAK FAJITAS$20.00
grilled flank steak, grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas
VEGGIE FAJITAS$15.00
grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, 3 flour tortillas
More about Las Miches Marisqueras
Payne's Pizza & More

400 W Central Ave, Delaware

Avg 4.2 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Fajita Chicken$12.99
Half Fajita Chicken$6.99
More about Payne's Pizza & More

