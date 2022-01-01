Fajitas in Delaware
Delaware restaurants that serve fajitas
FRENCH FRIES
The Backstretch
14 S Sandusky St, Delaware
|Chicken Fajita Soup
|$6.00
Chicken in a roasted red pepper, tomato base topped with tortilla strips and sour cream.
SEAFOOD
Las Miches Marisqueras
77 Lake St, Delaware
|CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$18.00
grilled chicken, grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas
|STEAK FAJITAS
|$20.00
grilled flank steak, grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas
|VEGGIE FAJITAS
|$15.00
grilled red and green bell peppers, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, 3 flour tortillas