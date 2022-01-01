Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Delaware

Delaware restaurants
Delaware restaurants that serve quesadillas

SEAFOOD

Las Miches Marisqueras

77 Lake St, Delaware

Avg 4.1 (141 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS QUESADILLA$8.00
flour tortilla, shredded cheese, choice of meat, side of rice, side of beans, side of sour cream
ERNIE'S QUESADILLA$17.00
mozzarella cheese, choice of meat, inside a folded flour tortilla, side of rice, side of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
SHRIMP QUESADILLA$19.00
grilled shrimp, mozzarella cheese, non spicy chipotle sauce, inside a folded flour tortilla, side of rice, side of beans, side of cabbage, pico de gallo, lime wedge
More about Las Miches Marisqueras
PIZZA • GRILL

Scoreboard Pub & Grill

6 Troy Road, Delaware

Avg 4.7 (5846 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$10.45
grilled chicken, green peppers, sauteed onions, cheddar, and mozzarella. served with chips and salsa
More about Scoreboard Pub & Grill

