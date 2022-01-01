Reuben in Delaware
Delaware restaurants that serve reuben
The Backstretch
14 S Sandusky St, Delaware
|Reuben Rolls
|$9.00
Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut wrapped in wonton, fried to a golden brown. Served with mustard island dipping sauce
|Reuben
|$12.00
Our house brined corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss piled on rye with our mustard island sauce.
PIZZA • GRILL
Scoreboard Pub & Grill
6 Troy Road, Delaware
|Reuben Sandwich
|$8.95
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut mixed with thousand island dressing, and served on marbled rye bread