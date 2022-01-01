Reuben in Delaware

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Backstretch

14 S Sandusky St, Delaware

Avg 4.4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Rolls$9.00
Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut wrapped in wonton, fried to a golden brown. Served with mustard island dipping sauce
Reuben$12.00
Our house brined corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss piled on rye with our mustard island sauce.
More about The Backstretch
Scoreboard Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Scoreboard Pub & Grill

6 Troy Road, Delaware

Avg 4.7 (5846 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$8.95
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut mixed with thousand island dressing, and served on marbled rye bread
More about Scoreboard Pub & Grill
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Payne's Pizza & More

400 W Central Ave, Delaware

Avg 4.2 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Reuben$12.99
Reuben Half$8.00
Half Reuben$6.99
More about Payne's Pizza & More

