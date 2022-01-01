Tacos in Delaware

Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery

13 W William Street, Delaware

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Tacos$10.00
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$12.00
fried shrimp with queso fresco, avocado, house slaw and pao sauce.
Las Miches Marisqueras

77 Lake St, Delaware

Avg 4.1 (141 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BIRRIA TACO$3.75
A style taco, composed of a guajillo pepper sauce on brisket meat is called birria, served with melted cheese, onions and cilantro inside a corn tortilla that has been stained red by the birria marinade, side of dipping soup and lime wedge
740 TACO$2.75
flour tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream
STREET TACO$2.75
2 corn tortillas, choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro, lime wedge
