Tacos in Delaware
Delaware restaurants that serve tacos
More about Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery
Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery
13 W William Street, Delaware
|Vegan Tacos
|$10.00
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
fried shrimp with queso fresco, avocado, house slaw and pao sauce.
More about Las Miches Marisqueras
SEAFOOD
Las Miches Marisqueras
77 Lake St, Delaware
|BIRRIA TACO
|$3.75
A style taco, composed of a guajillo pepper sauce on brisket meat is called birria, served with melted cheese, onions and cilantro inside a corn tortilla that has been stained red by the birria marinade, side of dipping soup and lime wedge
|740 TACO
|$2.75
flour tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream
|STREET TACO
|$2.75
2 corn tortillas, choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro, lime wedge