Tiramisu in
Delaware
/
Delaware
/
Tiramisu
Delaware restaurants that serve tiramisu
FRENCH FRIES
The Backstretch
14 S Sandusky St, Delaware
Avg 4.4
(328 reviews)
Limoncello Tiramisu
$6.50
Marscapone, lemon curd, limoncello, lady fingers
More about The Backstretch
PASTA • SALADS • GRILL
Opa Grill & Tavern
18 South Sandusky Street, Delaware
Avg 4.2
(203 reviews)
Tiramisu
$4.99
More about Opa Grill & Tavern
