Tiramisu in Delaware

Delaware restaurants
Delaware restaurants that serve tiramisu

FRENCH FRIES

The Backstretch

14 S Sandusky St, Delaware

Avg 4.4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Limoncello Tiramisu$6.50
Marscapone, lemon curd, limoncello, lady fingers
PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Opa Grill & Tavern

18 South Sandusky Street, Delaware

Avg 4.2 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$4.99
