Delco Steaks

The Best of DELCO - Burgers and Cheesesteaks - PA Farm Raised USDA PRIME Black Angus Beef

CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2567 W Chester Pk • $$

Avg 4 (52 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Cheesesteak Bowl$12.00
Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese. 2 toppings included
The Delco Chicken Cheesesteak$24.95
2 ft roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese
Cheesesteak Bowl$12.00
Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ your choice of cheese. 2 toppings included
Portobello Cheesesteak Bowl (Vegetarian)$12.00
Fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms & your choice of cheese. 2 additonal toppings included
Original Plain Steak$11.95
Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ no cheese on a 12" roll
Cheeseburger Bowl$9.00
Our PA Farm Raised 6oz Prime Beef served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles. 2 additonal toppings included
Welshie's Barnyard Bowl$12.00
A Sea Isle City favorite. Our famous 100% black angus ribeye, marinated chicken & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese. 2 additional toppings included
Chicken Bowl$11.00
Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ no cheese. 2 toppings included
Original Portobello Cheesesteak (Vegetarian)$12.95
Fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms & your choice of cheese on a 12" roll
Original Chicken Steak$11.95
Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ no cheese on a 12" roll
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2567 W Chester Pk

Broomall PA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

