  Delco Steaks Brookhaven - 5075 Edgemont Avenue (Shop Rite)
Delco Steaks Brookhaven - 5075 Edgemont Avenue (Shop Rite)

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

5075 Edgemont Avenue

Brookhaven, PA 19015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Menu

Most Popular

Original Cheesesteak
$12.95

Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a 12" roll

Popular
The Delco Cheesesteak
$24.95

2 ft roll w/ 100% black angus ribeye seasoned & your choice of cheese

Popular
Fries
$4.50

Thin crispy crinkle cut fries with our Delco seasoning

Popular
Buffalo Chicken Fries
$9.00

Thin crispy crinkle cut fries topped with marinated chicken, buffalo sauce & your choice of cheese

Popular
The Delco Chicken Cheesesteak
$24.95

2 ft roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese

Popular

Chicken Cheesesteaks

The Delco Chicken Cheesesteak
$24.95

2 ft roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese

Popular
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

5075 Edgemont Avenue, Brookhaven PA 19015

