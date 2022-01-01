Delco Steaks Brookhaven - 5075 Edgemont Avenue (Shop Rite)
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
5075 Edgemont Avenue, Brookhaven PA 19015
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Phil & Jim Steaks & Hoagies - Parkside, PA
No Reviews
2905 Edgmont Avenue Brookhaven, PA 19015
View restaurant