De La Tierra Vegan Food

Eat De La Tierra!

328 Commercial Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Canned Drinks$2.50
Choose your 12 oz canned drink
Vegan Asada Fries$15.00
fries, vegan asada, in house vegan cheese, beans, pico, green salsa, vegan crema, guac, jalapenos
DLT Breakfast Burrito$13.50
tofu scramble, chile con papas, beans, pico, and green salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla
kids bean and rice burrito$10.00
bean and rice wrapped in a 10" flour tortilla
Nachos$15.00
chips, your choice of filling, in house vegan cheese, beans, pico, green salsa, vegan crema, guac, jalapenos
Classic Burger$12.00
beyond patty, vegan spread, vegan cheese,
lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles
Fries$5.00
Vegan Pancakes$12.00
3 vegan pancakes topped w/ powdered sugar served w/ a side of syrup & vegan butter
Burrito$13.50
your choice of filling, pinto beans, rice, pico, and green salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Asada Torta$10.00
vegan asada, beans, pico, vegan crema
328 Commercial Street

San Jose CA

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
