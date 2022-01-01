Go
Pizza
Italian

Delenio

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

941 Reviews

$$

357 Seventh Street

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Popular Items

Sicilian w Topping$4.50
Lg Cheese Pizza$16.00
Bolognese$14.50
Eggplant Parmesan$15.50
3 Cheese Garlic Bread$8.00
Small Grandma Pizza$16.00
Chicken Marsala$14.50
Extra added topping$0.50
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Lg Grandma Pizza$19.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm

Location

357 Seventh Street, Jersey City NJ 07302

Directions

