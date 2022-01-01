Go
Del Fuego

Locally owned & operated Mexican inspired cooking & cocktails. Uptown New Orleans, one block from Napoleon Ave.

4518 Magazine St.

Popular Items

Quart Margaritas$36.00
No Delivery! 32 oz. Makes 4 of our 16 oz fresh-squeezed margaritas. Just add the rocks & shake!
La Paloma$10.00
NO DELIVERY! Cimarron blanco tequila, fresh grapefruit limonada, club soda
D.F. Margarita$15.00
No Delivery! Made w/ top shelf ingredients. Cimarron Blanco tequila, Grand Marnier, fresh lime & orange. 16 oz on the rocks w/ salt.
Juan Daly$9.00
No Delivery! Cimarron Blanco tequila, hibiscus tea & fresh-squeezed limonada. 16 oz on the rocks.
Iced Tea | Fountain Drinks | Iced Coffee
Ojos de Fuego$10.00
No Delivery! The Fire Starter - Cimarron jalapeno reposado tequila, cilantro, triple sec, lime & agave. 16 oz on the rocks w/ cilantro salt.
Sangria$10.00
No Delivery! Red wine, Grand Marnier, brandy, strawberry, lime, orange & pineapple juice. 16 oz on the rocks.
House Margarita$10.00
No Delivery! Made w/ top shelf ingredients. Cimarron Blanco tequila, homemade roasted orange triple sec, fresh lime & orange. 16 oz on the rocks w/ salt.
1/2 Gal Margaritas$64.00
No Delivery! Makes 8 of our 16 oz fresh-squeezed margaritas. Just add the rocks & shake!
Mezcal Margarita$12.00
No Delivery! Made w/ top shelf ingredients. Peloton de la Muerte mezcal, homemade roasted orange triple sec, fresh lime & orange. 16 oz on the rocks w/ ancho salt.
Location

4518 Magazine St.

New Orleans LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
