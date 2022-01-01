Go
DELHICACY

DELHICACY is an Indian Street Fusion restaurant in Cedar Rapids, IA. The menu is an inspired mix of the fresh and made-from-scratch street food and the traditional Curries and Kebabs.

921 BLAIRS FERRY RD NE, STE 150

Popular Items

Kids Butter Curry Noodles$8.50
Noodles smothered in butter masala sauce with vegetables & seasonings.
Protein choice available.
Aloo Tikki Burger$13.99
Potato & lentil patty with onions, tomato, cucumber, house-made slaw & sauces
Vegetable egg fried rice$12.99
Vegetable egg fried rice.
Kids Curry Bowl$8.99
Choice of Curry. Served with rice.
Kathi Roll$13.99
Street style tortilla wrap with house-made slaw, cucumbers, onions, peppers, house-made sauces & seasonings. Protein choice available.
Chicken fried rice$13.99
Chicken fried rice
Traditional Chicken Curry$14.99
Home-style traditional chicken curry stew cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic & spices. Served with basmati cumin rice.
Butter Chicken Burger$14.50
Chicken tandoori chunks smothered
in butter masala sauce, onions, tomato, house made coleslaw, sauces and seasonings.
Boti Roll$15.99
Boneless chicken cubes marinated in our special spice blend, onions and cooked on a grill wrapped in our signature egg-prantha bread.
Currito$13.99
Street style tortilla wrap butter masala curry, rice, cucumbers, onions, peppers, house-made sauces & seasonings. Protein choice available.
Delhicacy's home-style paratha bread | curry | rice | cucumbers | onions | peppers | sauces & seasonings
Protein choice available.
Location

921 BLAIRS FERRY RD NE, STE 150

Cedar Rapids IA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

