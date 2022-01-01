Go
Deli at Dwell

Come in and Enjoy

SMOOTHIES

1300 N. 2nd

Popular Items

Tater Tots$4.00
Chicken Cutlet Club$10.50
Crispy chicken cutlet and bacon with your choice of cheese. We suggest adding shredded lettuce and tomato!
Turkey- Roasted in House$7.50
House roasted turkey, sliced thin, served fresh.
HERR'S Assorted Chips$2.19
Italian$7.50
Ham, Mortedello, Capacola, Salami, Provolone
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet$10.50
Crispy chicken cutlet, homemade buffalo, choice of cheese and spread of ranch or blue cheese
Bacon, Two Eggs and American Cheese$5.49
1 Egg, 2 Bacon, Cheese
Chicken Pesto Melt$10.50
Crispy chicken cutlet with basil pesto your choice of cheese and toasted to perfection
20oz SODA$2.59
Chicken Parm$10.50
Chicken cutlet, housemade marinara and your choice of cheese, melted to perfection.
Location

Philadelphia PA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
