Deli Express Factory

6800 Oxon Hill Rd STE 700

Popular Items

DELI WINGS$7.99
chicken wings, 6 pc (plain,buffalo,chipotle lime,bbq,old bay,sweet chili)
FRIES$3.99
Kids Chicken Nuggets$6.49
chicken nugets, includes fries and soda pop sub for a small shake for extra $1.49 choice of the same sauces as chicken fingers
CRISPY CHICKEN$8.99
fried chix,lettuce,tomato,pickles,mayo on bun
SPICY CHICKEN$9.89
grilled chix,lettuce tomato,jalapeno,jack cheese,spicy mayo
GREEK SALAD$9.99
romain lettuce,tomato,cucumber,onion,olives,feta cheese( all the salades the same options with the protein and thr dressings)
CHICKEN FINGERS$8.99
chicken tenders choice of sauce bbq,tartar,honey mustard,blue cheese,ranch,chipotle,deli special sauce
PHILLY STEAK$8.99
choice of chicken or steak,green pepper,grilled onion,mushroom,provelone cheese,;ettuce,tomato,mayo,on philly roll
CEASAR SALAD$8.99
romaine lettuce, parmesan,crouton,choice of protein(grill chix, fried chicx,turkey,beef,tuna,chix salad) choice of dressing(ranch,blue cheese,balsamic,honey mustard,french,ceasar,poppyseed,greek,ittalian,olive oil vinaigrette
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.49
chicken fingers, includes fries and soda pop sub for a shake for extra $1.49 choice of(bbq,tartar,honey mustard,blues cheese,ranch,deli special sauce,chipotle
Location

6800 Oxon Hill Rd STE 700

National Harbor MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
