Deli on 4th
Italian corner Deli
SANDWICHES
326 Fayette St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
326 Fayette St
Conshohocken PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shack in the Back
100% Fruity Goodness
Brunch
Enjoy a delicious Brunch right here in the heart of Conshohocken! We are locally owned & operated. Known for a super friendly staff in a clean & pretty cafe. Dine inside or enjoy outside seating in the garden. See you soon!
Coyote Crossing Restaurant
Come in and enjoy! From our Family to yours.
Coliseum Sports Complex
Thanks For Ordering At The Coliseum Café! Have A Great Day!