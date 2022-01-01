Go
Toast

Deli on 4th

Italian corner Deli

SANDWICHES

326 Fayette St • $

Avg 4.3 (400 reviews)

Popular Items

Tater Tots$3.50
Hashbrowns (2)$3.25
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.60
French Toast Sticks$5.95
Porkroll, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.60
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.60
Italian Hoagie$7.25
Provolone, Cappicola, Salami topped with Lettuce, tomato, and onion
French Fries$4.95
Sm Chips$2.19
Turkey Hoagie$6.75
Turkey hoagie topped with lettuce, tomato and onion
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

326 Fayette St

Conshohocken PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shack in the Back

No reviews yet

100% Fruity Goodness

Brunch

No reviews yet

Enjoy a delicious Brunch right here in the heart of Conshohocken! We are locally owned & operated. Known for a super friendly staff in a clean & pretty cafe. Dine inside or enjoy outside seating in the garden. See you soon!

Coyote Crossing Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! From our Family to yours.

Coliseum Sports Complex

No reviews yet

Thanks For Ordering At The Coliseum Café! Have A Great Day!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston