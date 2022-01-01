Delia's Mediterranean Grill & Brick Oven Pizza
At Delia’s, we offer creative, elevated food in a relaxed neighborhood setting. Our seasonal menu utilizes local farms and includes brick oven pizza, house made pastas, and Greek and Italian dishes made from scratch with an American twist. Serving Lunch & Dinner We offer seasonal craft cocktails, an expertly-curated wine list, and an extensive range of craft and local beers! Happy Hour is 7 days week at our cozy bar and our extensive large patio
209 Swamp Fox Rd
Location
209 Swamp Fox Rd
Alexandria VA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Fire Donna's
A Neighborhood Restaurant serving perfectly smoked BBQ and House made side dishes.. All of our meats are smoked low and slow in our Southern Pride smoker. We are offering curbside pickup, indoor dining and patio seating. We carry Craft Beer, Premium Whiskey, Speciality cocktails, and our Unique Retro Soda's.
Whiskey & Oyster
Fresh Oysters, Awesome Seafood & Great Cocktails. Taco Tuesday, Whiskey Wednesday!
PLNT Burger
Come in and enjoy!