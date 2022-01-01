Go
Toast
  • /
  • Alexandria
  • /
  • Delia's Mediterranean Grill & Brick Oven Pizza

Delia's Mediterranean Grill & Brick Oven Pizza

At Delia’s, we offer creative, elevated food in a relaxed neighborhood setting. Our seasonal menu utilizes local farms and includes brick oven pizza, house made pastas, and Greek and Italian dishes made from scratch with an American twist. Serving Lunch & Dinner We offer seasonal craft cocktails, an expertly-curated wine list, and an extensive range of craft and local beers! Happy Hour is 7 days week at our cozy bar and our extensive large patio

209 Swamp Fox Rd

No reviews yet

Location

209 Swamp Fox Rd

Alexandria VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Fire Donna's

No reviews yet

A Neighborhood Restaurant serving perfectly smoked BBQ and House made side dishes.. All of our meats are smoked low and slow in our Southern Pride smoker. We are offering curbside pickup, indoor dining and patio seating. We carry Craft Beer, Premium Whiskey, Speciality cocktails, and our Unique Retro Soda's.

Whiskey & Oyster

No reviews yet

Fresh Oysters, Awesome Seafood & Great Cocktails. Taco Tuesday, Whiskey Wednesday!

PLNT Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston