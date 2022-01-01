Go
The Deli Buzz

The Deli Buzz is a fast casual delicatessen that specializes in homemade specialty sandwiches & salads that are the perfect balance between hearty and delicious!
We also locally roast our coffee and deliciously craft our espresso drinks one cup at a time!
Come on over and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

6450 Lusk Blvd E110 • $$

Avg 5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

#20 Avocado Toast$5.95
Two Slices of Toast with Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion
California Chicken$10.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Chicken Breast, Avocado, Red Onion & Cucumbers
Dirty Brand Chips$2.50
#8 Deli Buzz Sub$12.95
French Roll with Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Aioli Sauce, House Dressing
#17 Ultimate Bagel$6.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Bacon & Tomato
#2 California Chicken Club$12.95
Toasted French Roll with Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Avocado & Swiss Cheese
Energy Drink$4.00
#1 Meatball Sub$11.95
Toasted French Roll with Homemade Marinara Sauce, Meatballs & Provolone Cheese
#10 Cold Albacore Tuna$11.95
Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo
#9 Albacore Tuna Melt$12.95
Albacore Tuna, Bacon, Avocado, Provolone Cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6450 Lusk Blvd E110

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

