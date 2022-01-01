Go
Delicia

The cuisine of Delicia is a culmination of our love of food and drink from the Americas, Caribbean and Spain.

5215 N. College Avenue

Popular Items

Queso Fundido con Chorizo$13.00
baked chihuahua and panela cheeses, chorizo, tomatillo-poblano sauce
Enchiladas de Pato$24.00
maple leaf farms duck, tomato| habanero sauce, lime crema, chihuahua cheese, herb green rice, stewed black beans
Fish Tacos$21.00
lightly fried whitefish, roasted serrano aioli | pickled onion | cabbage slaw, stewed black beans, herb green rice
(can be made gluten free by request, fish will be grilled)
Guacamole$9.00
avocado, serrano, garlic, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, pistachio
Empanadas$26.00
barbacoa beef, chihuahua cheese, puff pastry, creamy habanero sauce, lime crema, herb green rice
Barbacoa Tamal$26.00
house made corn tamal, barbacoa beef, pico de gallo, lime crema, queso fresco, herb green rice
Salsa Trio$8.00
seasonal, roja, tomatillo verde
Kid's Quesadilla$11.00
choice of cheese, vegetable or chicken, served with sweet potato fries
Smoked Pork Pupusas$26.00
house smoked indiana carnitas verde, griddled chihuahua cheese, potato | serrano puree, pickled carrot | brussels slaw, sweet plantains
Fried Plantains$4.00
with queso fresco
Indianapolis IN

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
