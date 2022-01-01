Delicia
The cuisine of Delicia is a culmination of our love of food and drink from the Americas, Caribbean and Spain.
5215 N. College Avenue
Location
Indianapolis IN
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
