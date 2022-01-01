Go
Delicias Del Jireh

Our Kitchen Is The Combination Of Two Diferents Peruvian Flavors In Just One Place, We Have Real Street Taste With High Quality Peruvian Ingredients, Come in and enjoy!

206 Mamaroneck Ave

Popular Items

Popular Items

Alfajores$3.00
POLLO SALTADO$16.00
marinated chicken with sautéed red onions and tomatoes in our fiery wok, accompanied by fresh cut, crunchy french fries and white rice.
CHAUFA DE CARNE$18.00
It’s a Peruvian’s version of the Chinese fried rice which consists of rice, scallions, ginger, red peppers, soy sauce and beef.
COMBO 1$11.75
A quarter chicken with sweet plantains and fried rice.
LOMO SALTADO (Best in Town)$18.00
marinated steak with sautéed red onions and tomatoes in our fiery wok, accompanied by fresh cut, crunchy french fries and white rice.
COMBO 2$11.75
A quarter chicken with fries and avocado salad.
MATA HAMBRE (Best in Town)$12.50
Quarter chicken accompanied by two small sides of your preference.
HALF CHICKEN$15.00
Half chicken accompanied by two small sides of your preference.
EMPANADAS$3.80
Yes!
We also have delicious empanadas and best of all, they are 100% baked, which means they have 70% less cholesterol.
THE DELICIOSO$27.00
One whole chicken accompanied by three large sides of your preference.
Location

206 Mamaroneck Ave

White Plains NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
