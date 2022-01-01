Delicioso By Mr & Mrs Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS • CREPES
1410 H St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1410 H St
Modesto CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Farmacy
Whole-Food Plant-Based Vegan Café; Eating with purpose.
Dewz Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Galletto Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!