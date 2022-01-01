Go
Toast

Delish Hollywood

Come in and enjoy!

RAMEN

1253 Vine Street, Suite #5 • $$

Avg 4.6 (50 reviews)

Popular Items

Zaru Soba$6.99
Edamame$4.99
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$11.99
Tuna Avocado Sushi Donut$8.50
Donut shape sushi, tuna, avocado
Katsu Don$13.99

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1253 Vine Street, Suite #5

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Plant Power Fast Food

No reviews yet

Changing the World, One Burger at a Time.

Sassafras Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Doomie's Home Cookin'

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy the vegan food we have to offer in Hollywood, at the corner of Fountain & Vine.
This page is for pick-up only. No refunds once order has been submitted. Thank you!

NextMex Hollywood

No reviews yet

This page is for Hollywood pick-up only. We're at the corner of Fountain & Vine. Everything is vegan. No refunds once order has been submitted. Thank you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston