Scratch Kitchen

Foolish Craig's Cafe

This fun, cozy, owner operated restaurant specializes in hand crafted meals made with fresh local ingredients, an in-house bakery and a full bar serving Colorado made micro brews and bourbons.

Locally known for its crepes, Foolish Craig’s also offers a variety of omelets, sandwiches on freshly baked breads, burgers, salads, homemade soups and combinations at reasonable prices.

Did we mention we were on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives!

Come in and enjoy!

